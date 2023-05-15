Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Slatina, Bulgaria

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 107,675
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
Apartment in Osenovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Osenovo, Bulgaria
€ 46,000
Studio apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
€ 34,545
House in Sozopol, Bulgaria
House
Sozopol, Bulgaria
€ 87,537
A unique plot of land on the best beach is Smokinya. The hotel is 5 minutes from Sozopol. Ef…
Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
€ 75,412
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Price on request
Agency "SQUARE" wonderful newly built complex in a typical Mediterranean style, …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€ 72,000
We present to you a stylishly furnished apartment located on the first line of the beach i…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
€ 155,555
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
€ 78,695
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€ 72,000
#31001438For sale an apartment in a residential building in PomorieLocation: PomoriePrice: 7…
1 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 49,000
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
€ 67,400
ID27755172Studio in the complex "Sweet Home 6", Sunny Beach, BulgariaPrice: 43,860 eurosArea…

