Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Shabla
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
2 room house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Cheap renovated 2-Bed house, near Durankulak and the Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to…

Properties features in Shabla, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir