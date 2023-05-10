Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Pomorie

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Aheloy
40
Kableshkovo
8
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 147,000
1 room apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 52,000
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 62,000
3 room apartment in Bata, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Bata, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
€ 190,080
3 room apartment in Bata, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Bata, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
€ 208,900
Apartment in Bata, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
€ 80,130

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir