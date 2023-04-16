Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Obzor
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Obzor, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 165,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment locate…
2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 111,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir