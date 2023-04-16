Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Obzor
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Obzor, Bulgaria

2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 165,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment locate…
3 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
125 m² 4 Floor
€ 163,350
ID 31055042 2 bedroom apartment in complex Yoo BulgariaPrice: 165 000 euroLocation: ObzorRoo…
1 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 87,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor …
2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 111,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floo…
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
60 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,044
ID 30349606 A spacious studio with furniture and appliances is offered, a large terrace with…
3 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
158 m² 5 Floor
€ 222,750
3 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
231 m² 5 Floor
€ 272,250
3 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
112 m² 3 Floor
€ 92,120
ID 30090920We offer for sale a large 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with sea and mountain…
3 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
360 m² 4 Floor
€ 304,878
# 27560828 Offers a beautiful 2 -bedroom maisonette on the first line of the sea in k-s Yoo …
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 87,000
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 180,000
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 50,500
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
56 m²
€ 87,500
Представляем Вам уникальный апартаментный комплекс на море по многим причинам, но самой ос…
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
61 m²
€ 52,020
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
72 m²
€ 69,473
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 38,130
Apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
77 m²
€ 57,100
