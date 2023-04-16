Bulgaria
Obzor
Bulgaria
Burgas
Nesebar
Obzor
Residential properties for sale in Obzor, Bulgaria
21 property total found
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 165,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment locate…
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
125 m²
4 Floor
€ 163,350
ID 31055042 2 bedroom apartment in complex Yoo BulgariaPrice: 165 000 euroLocation: ObzorRoo…
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 87,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor …
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 111,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floo…
3 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,044
#30968400We offer to your attention an unfinished house with a yardPrice: 55 600 euroLocatio…
2 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
House with 2 bedrooms and 2500 sq.m. land, 18 km from nearest sandy Beach and the Sea IBG…
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 55,044
ID 30349606 A spacious studio with furniture and appliances is offered, a large terrace with…
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
158 m²
5 Floor
€ 222,750
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
231 m²
5 Floor
€ 272,250
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
112 m²
3 Floor
€ 92,120
ID 30090920We offer for sale a large 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with sea and mountain…
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
360 m²
4 Floor
€ 304,878
# 27560828 Offers a beautiful 2 -bedroom maisonette on the first line of the sea in k-s Yoo …
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 87,000
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 180,000
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 50,500
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
56 m²
€ 87,500
Представляем Вам уникальный апартаментный комплекс на море по многим причинам, но самой ос…
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
61 m²
€ 52,020
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
72 m²
€ 69,473
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 38,130
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
77 m²
€ 57,100
Villa 4 room villa
Obzor, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 500 m²
€ 180,000
