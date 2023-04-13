Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Nesebar
Houses
Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Sveti Vlas
22
Nesebar
21
Obzor
3
House
Clear all
76 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
240 m²
3 Floor
€ 362,600
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
550 m²
6 Floor
€ 275,220
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
245 m²
2 Floor
€ 186,200
3 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,044
#30968400We offer to your attention an unfinished house with a yardPrice: 55 600 euroLocatio…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m²
€ 68,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
301 m²
€ 1,012,032
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
251 m²
€ 753,900
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 735 900 Euro. Locat…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
199 m²
€ 548,412
ID 30956682 Eco house with 4 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 548 412 euro. Locat…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
200 m²
€ 600,300
ID 30952674 Eco-house in complex Venid Eco Village Price: 600 300 euro. Location: Sveti Vlas…
House
Ravda, Bulgaria
90 m²
Price on request
2 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
House with 2 bedrooms only 20 km from the beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you …
House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
138 m²
€ 140,000
3 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
2 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
House with 2 bedrooms and 2500 sq.m. land, 18 km from nearest sandy Beach and the Sea IBG…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
352 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 265,000
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
2 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Detached Home with 2 bedrooms just 6 km from Sunny Beach and the sea IBG Real Estate is p…
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
Renovated two-storied house with 3 bedrooms and POOL, 12 km from the Beach IBG Real Estat…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
4 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
133 m²
1 Floor
€ 117,810
ID 30855508Beautiful, modern and well – maintained two-storey house in a quiet picturesque p…
4 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
393 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Luxury Sea view house with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and own pool in Victoria Garden, Sarafovo Bur…
Villa Villa
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
212 m²
€ 250,000
4 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
200 m²
€ 170,000
ID 30853792 New 3-storey house in the new complex Sofia, Ravda.Price: 170 00 euros Settlemen…
3 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
174 m²
1 Floor
€ 129,900
ID 30745704For sale a two-storey villa in a beautiful complex with a swimming pool "Cherry H…
5 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
3 Floor
€ 568,400
4 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
180 m²
1 Floor
€ 460,000
4 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
186 m²
1 Floor
€ 450,000
4 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
186 m²
1 Floor
€ 450,000
House
Banya, Bulgaria
380 m²
€ 99,900
House
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bath
150 m²
€ 105,000
House 4 bathrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bath
197 m²
€ 139,500
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map