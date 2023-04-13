Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

72 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We are pleased to offer this furnished One-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor in the…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 73,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, located …
1 room apartmentin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 59,900
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in c…
2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 165,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment locate…
1 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 64,000
We are pleased to offer for sale this fully furnished apartment with one bedroom locate…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 59,995
IBG Real Estates offer for sale this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floo…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 67,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious 1-bedroom apartment, located on the …
2 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 111,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floo…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 54,500
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with pool and sea view, Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For sale is…
2 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 78,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd …
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view in Victorio, Sveti Vlas, 150 m to the se…
3 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view, Villa Calabria, Sveti Vlas IBG Real …
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Sea view Beachfront 1-Bedroom apartment in Arena 1, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is p…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 57,000
Sea View 1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates is o…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
2-BED, 2-BATH apartment with SEA and Pool View, Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estat…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 128,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 2 bedrooms in Marina View, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 5/11 Floor
€ 95,000
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool view in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Be…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 120,000
Sea view apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Dune Residence, Sunny Beach IBG Rea…
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 180,000
FIRST LINE Maisonette with 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 large balconies overlooking the sea in Sun Wav…
1 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 95,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 1 bedroom in Rich I Nessebar IBG Real Estates is pleased to …
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 95,000
1-bedroom apartment with Sea View in Dolce Vita 2, VIP Zone in Sveti Vlas We are pleased …
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 83,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and SEA view in Watermill/Vodenitsata, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 53,000
Sea view apartment with 1 bedroom in Rutland Beach 1, Ravda IBG Real Estate offers a one-…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 89,900
Sea View 1 Bedroom apartment in Etara 1, St Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 123,000
Sea view Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Admiral, Sveti Vlas, Dinevi Resort We are pleased t…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom and Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real…
1 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 99,000
Sea/pool view apartment with 1 bedroom in the prestigious Monastery 2, Sveti Vlas. 1st line …
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
1st Line! Sea View 2 Bed apartment in Diamond aparthotel, Dinevi Resort IBG Real estate&n…

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

