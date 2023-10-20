Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nadejda, Bulgaria

7 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-bedroom apartment sq. Hope 2 with bonus terrace 88 s…
€150,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Nadezhda 1. The apartment is loca…
€99,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment in Nadezhda .The b…
€165,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
€136,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Hope 2 in a communicative place …
€90,215
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Hope 2 in a communicative plac…
€123,270
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment with TWO PARCOMES is for sale in. Nadezhda …
€146,500

Properties features in Nadejda, Bulgaria

