Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Stara Zagora
  4. Maglizh
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Maglizh, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartmentin Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
€ 290,000

Properties features in Maglizh, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir