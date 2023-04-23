Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City

Residential properties for sale in Kremikovci, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia City, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City, Bulgaria
64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,985
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale. Hadji Dimitar. The apartment is loc…
Apartment in Sofia City, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City, Bulgaria
64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,985
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Hadji Dimitar in a communicative…

Properties features in Kremikovci, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir