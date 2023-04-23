Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Krasno selo, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sofia City, Bulgaria
House
Sofia City, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …

Properties features in Krasno selo, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir