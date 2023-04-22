Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Primorsko
  5. Kiten
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kiten, Bulgaria

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m² 3 Floor
€ 166,700
3 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
134 m² -1 Floor
€ 233,400
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 45,073
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
€ 80,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
49 m²
€ 58,900
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
241 m²
€ 275,712
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m²
€ 74,930
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
145 m²
€ 158,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 54,990
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 70,238
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 160,000
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach. The …
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 100,000
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach. &nbs…
