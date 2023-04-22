Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiten, Bulgaria

15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m² 3 Floor
€ 166,700
3 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
134 m² -1 Floor
€ 233,400
4 room house in Lozenets, Bulgaria
4 room house
Lozenets, Bulgaria
206 m² 1 Floor
€ 317,520
ID 30333152Beautiful, modern and well-maintained two-storey house in a quiet picturesque pla…
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 45,073
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
€ 80,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
49 m²
€ 58,900
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
241 m²
€ 275,712
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m²
€ 74,930
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
145 m²
€ 158,000
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 54,990
Apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 70,238
Villa Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
6 670 m²
€ 3,200,000
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 160,000
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach. The …
2 room apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 100,000
Oasis Beach Club is located 2 km southeast of the village of Lozenets on Oasis beach. &nbs…
House in Lozenets, Bulgaria
House
Lozenets, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 780,000
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents you exclusively one floored, luxury house…
