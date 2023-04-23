Bulgaria
Residential properties for sale in Kameno, Bulgaria
35 properties total found
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 138,500
4 room house
Livada, Bulgaria
162 m²
€ 152,880
#31029786 House with swimming pool and sauna Livada, BulgariaPrice: 156,000 eurosLocality - …
5 room house
Zhelyazovo, Bulgaria
120 m²
2 Floor
€ 64,680
#30989082We offer to your attention a house with a large yard.Price: 66 000 euroLocation: s.…
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 77,000
2 room apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
2 bath
€ 110,000
2 room apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
2 bath
€ 259,900
1 room apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
1 bath
€ 60,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 13,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 16,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 71,000
House
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
48 m²
€ 13,900
2 room house
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
3 bath
203 m²
€ 203,500
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 133,990
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 350,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 62,400
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 66,950
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 56,600
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 56,400
2 room apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
3 bath
126 m²
€ 162,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
78 m²
10 Floor
€ 54,593
We offer you a new building in one of the best areas of the city of Burgas – LCD, Lazur. The…
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 295,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 125,000
1 room apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
1 bath
€ 59,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 18,149
House
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 135,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 276,000
House
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 48,000
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 149,000
