Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Gabrovo
  4. Kalofer
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kalofer, Bulgaria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa
Kalofer, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 25,000
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spaci…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir