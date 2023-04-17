Houses for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Pomorie
  5. Kableshkovo
  6. Houses

5 room housein Medovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Medovo, Bulgaria
184 m² 2 Floor
€ 153,450
5 room housein Laka, Bulgaria
5 room house
Laka, Bulgaria
146 m² 2 Floor
€ 92,610
#30081822 Offers a huge two-story house in the center of Lka, 10 km away. from the sea and t…
5 room housein Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
260 m² 2 Floor
€ 269,500
#29504002 Offers a beautiful two-storey house with a swimming pool in the village of Alexand…
5 room housein Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
140 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
ID 28435492One-storey and 2 -storey houses with 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms are offered for sale in t…
3 room housein Medovo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Medovo, Bulgaria
120 m² 2 Floor
€ 103,950
ID 28537418For sale is available a two - storey house with two bedrooms in the village of Me…
