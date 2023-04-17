Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Pomorie
  5. Kableshkovo
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 52,000
1-bedroom apartment with Pool and Sea view in Vineyards SPA, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is p…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir