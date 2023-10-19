Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Izgrev
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Izgrev, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Izgrev, Bulgaria
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Bestay Property presents a very luxury property in the Diplomatic region in Sofia. The estat…
€3,80M

Properties features in Izgrev, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir