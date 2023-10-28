Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Izgrev, Bulgaria

3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale a penthouse with double garage and ideal parts of the land…
€495,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
€650,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with central heating in Izgrev, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with central heating
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Bestay Property presents an investment property in Lozenets, Sofia. The luxury studio is loc…
€130,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with central heating in Izgrev, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with central heating
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Bestay Property presents to you a bright new investment apartment at a reduced price in the …
€275,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Student city in a communicative …
€146,172
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Student city in a communicative …
€142,800
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 165 m²
Floor 11/17
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A panoramic four-bedroom apartment for sale in Iztok. The property …
€500,000
Apartment with bath house in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Student city near Kaufland, pu…
€170,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
€54,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 91 m²
€113,750
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
€50,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
€98,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 172 m²
€197,000
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Izgrev, Bulgaria
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Bestay Property presents a very luxury property in the Diplomatic region in Sofia. The estat…
€3,80M
3 room apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
€380,000
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Price on request
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Price on request
Apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
LOZENETS RESIDENCE is an exclusive multifunctional building located in one of the most pre…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
€86,412
Apartment with Bedrooms in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Izgrev, Bulgaria
The building is located next to the southern periphery of Loven Park, on "GM" Blvd. Dimitrov…
Price on request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Real estate agency "Kvadrat" offers amazing two-bedroom apartment near the park of UNWE in…
€108,000
2 room apartment in Izgrev, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
€77,000

