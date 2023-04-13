Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Bulgaria

3 room housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 bath 240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
5 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
2 room housein Bania, Bulgaria
2 room house
Bania, Bulgaria
2 bath 130 m²
€ 39,000
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
7 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
7 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
8 bath 769 m²
€ 950,000
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
3 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 bath 661 m²
€ 300,000
A fabulous mountain house in Bansko, Pirin Golf & Country Club. The property has an area of …

