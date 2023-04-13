Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bulgaria

3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
8 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
3 room housein Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
3 room housein Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 471 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Luxury house with sea / pool view and 4 bedrooms in Sozopolis holiday complex, Sozopol We…
4 room housein Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 393 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Luxury Sea view house with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and own pool in Victoria Garden, Sarafovo Bur…
5 room housein Emona, Bulgaria
5 room house
Emona, Bulgaria
90 m² 2 Floor
€ 190,610
# 27954276 aboutWe offer a two-storey house in a quiet and picturesque location, 48 km away.…
5 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
5 bath 450 m²
€ 620,000

