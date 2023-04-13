Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bulgaria

villas
13
townhouses
2
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 950 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
3 room housein Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Hit Properties offers wonderful family property located in the Vetren area of Burgas, just 1…
Villa 6 room villain Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 room villa
Harmanli, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…

Regions with properties for sale

Kameno
Vitosha
Balchik
Ruse
Blagoevgrad
Dolni Chiflik
Sredets
Kableshkovo
Aheloy
Kiten
Obzor
Primorsko
Bansko
Smolian
Smolyan
Byala
Chernomorets
Dobrinishte
Kavarna
Tsarevo

Properties features in Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir