Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Haskovo
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria

Svilengrad
2
Dimitrovgrad
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 950 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
Villa 6 room villa in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 room villa
Harmanli, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…

Properties features in Haskovo, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir