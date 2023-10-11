Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. General Toshevo

Residential properties for sale in General Toshevo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
€62,990
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir