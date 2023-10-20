Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Galabovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Galabovo, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Galabovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/6
€32,000

