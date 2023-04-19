Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ruse
  4. Dve Mogili

Residential properties for sale in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
3 room housein Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this lovely house in very good condition, located in a …
3 room housein Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 18,000
3-bedroom house with superb panoramic views near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir