  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Dolni Chiflik
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

Dolni Chiflik
6 properties total found
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,990
3-bed lovely house with garden, 30 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estates brings to you…
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 39,500
Solid large house with outbuildings 30 minutes from the beach IBG Real Estates offers for…
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,990
3 bed House and outbuildings near Varna IBG Real Estates offers for sale this nice house …
2 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,990
2-bed house and garage near Varna and the beach IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer you t…
5 room housein Detelina, Bulgaria
5 room house
Detelina, Bulgaria
370 m² 2 Floor
€ 261,900
A new House in the village of Detelina is offered for sale. The house is located on a plot o…
4 room housein Yunets, Bulgaria
4 room house
Yunets, Bulgaria
154 m² 2 Floor
€ 181,170
For sale it is offered: ID 28529084House with 4 rooms in the village of Yunets, Chiflik Vall…

