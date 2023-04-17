Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Dolni Chiflik
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Apartmentin Golitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala.   Benefits - Located on the m…
Apartmentin Venelin, Bulgaria
Apartment
Venelin, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
2 room apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m² 3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Apartmentin Yunets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yunets, Bulgaria
€ 69,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 378,045
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
38 m²
€ 35,500
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 400,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 550,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
4 700 m²
€ 258,500
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
35 m²
€ 37,300
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
9 860 m²
€ 2,200,000
2 room apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
71 m² 2 Floor
€ 64,680
Two-bedroom apartment in the club complex in Hunter's Club, Shkorpilovtsy, Varna region. Roo…

Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir