Realting.com
Bulgaria
Varna
Dolni Chiflik
Residential properties for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,990
3-bed lovely house with garden, 30 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estates brings to you…
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 39,500
Solid large house with outbuildings 30 minutes from the beach IBG Real Estates offers for…
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 50,990
3 bed House and outbuildings near Varna IBG Real Estates offers for sale this nice house …
2 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,990
2-bed house and garage near Varna and the beach IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer you t…
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala. Benefits - Located on the m…
Apartment
Venelin, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
5 room house
Detelina, Bulgaria
370 m²
2 Floor
€ 261,900
A new House in the village of Detelina is offered for sale. The house is located on a plot o…
4 room house
Yunets, Bulgaria
154 m²
2 Floor
€ 181,170
For sale it is offered: ID 28529084House with 4 rooms in the village of Yunets, Chiflik Vall…
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m²
3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Apartment
Yunets, Bulgaria
€ 69,000
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 378,045
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
38 m²
€ 35,500
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 550,000
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 400,000
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
4 700 m²
€ 258,500
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
35 m²
€ 37,300
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
9 860 m²
€ 2,200,000
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
71 m²
2 Floor
€ 64,680
Two-bedroom apartment in the club complex in Hunter's Club, Shkorpilovtsy, Varna region. Roo…
