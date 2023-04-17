Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Varna
  4. Dolni Chiflik

Residential properties for sale in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

Dolni Chiflik
4
18 properties total found
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,990
3-bed lovely house with garden, 30 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estates brings to you…
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 39,500
Solid large house with outbuildings 30 minutes from the beach IBG Real Estates offers for…
3 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,990
3 bed House and outbuildings near Varna IBG Real Estates offers for sale this nice house …
2 room housein Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,990
2-bed house and garage near Varna and the beach IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer you t…
Apartmentin Golitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala.   Benefits - Located on the m…
Apartmentin Venelin, Bulgaria
Apartment
Venelin, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
5 room housein Detelina, Bulgaria
5 room house
Detelina, Bulgaria
370 m² 2 Floor
€ 261,900
A new House in the village of Detelina is offered for sale. The house is located on a plot o…
4 room housein Yunets, Bulgaria
4 room house
Yunets, Bulgaria
154 m² 2 Floor
€ 181,170
For sale it is offered: ID 28529084House with 4 rooms in the village of Yunets, Chiflik Vall…
2 room apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m² 3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Apartmentin Yunets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yunets, Bulgaria
€ 69,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 378,045
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
38 m²
€ 35,500
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 550,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
€ 400,000
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
4 700 m²
€ 258,500
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
35 m²
€ 37,300
Apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
9 860 m²
€ 2,200,000
2 room apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
71 m² 2 Floor
€ 64,680
Two-bedroom apartment in the club complex in Hunter's Club, Shkorpilovtsy, Varna region. Roo…

Properties features in Dolni Chiflik, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir