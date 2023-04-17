Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Bansko
  5. Dobrinishte
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 24,500
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 25,990
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 40 m²
€ 31,500
1 room apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 5 425 m²
€ 38,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
5 925 m²
€ 44,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
63 m² 2 Floor
€ 23,000
This well-presented, fully furnished, 64 sq.m, one bedroom apartment, is located in Mountain…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 24,500
This originally designed, unfurnished one bedroom apartment is located on the third floor in…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
74 m² 1 Floor
€ 37,000
We present you a one-bedroom apartment in the Downtown complex Ground floor with East facing…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 714 m²
€ 294,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
116 m²
€ 120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir