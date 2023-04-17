Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Bansko
  5. Dobrinishte

Residential properties for sale in Dobrinishte, Bulgaria

11 properties total found
2 room housein Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 room house
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 bath 98 m²
€ 120,000
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 24,500
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 25,990
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 40 m²
€ 31,500
1 room apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 5 425 m²
€ 38,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
5 925 m²
€ 44,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
63 m² 2 Floor
€ 23,000
This well-presented, fully furnished, 64 sq.m, one bedroom apartment, is located in Mountain…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 24,500
This originally designed, unfurnished one bedroom apartment is located on the third floor in…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
74 m² 1 Floor
€ 37,000
We present you a one-bedroom apartment in the Downtown complex Ground floor with East facing…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 714 m²
€ 294,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
116 m²
€ 120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir