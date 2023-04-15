Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Dobrich
89
Balchik
22
Kavarna
9
Shabla
2
Suvorovo
1
Valchi Dol
1
4 properties total found
3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
8 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
2 room apartmentin Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 48,990
2-bed bright apartment with sea/pool view in Glarus Complex, Kavarna IBG Real Estates is …
Apartmentin Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
134 m²
€ 65,000
Комплекс расположен между селом Рогачево (около Варны) и побережья Черного моря, с панорам…

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
