Realting.com
Bulgaria
Dobrich
Houses
Houses for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria
Dobrich
13
Balchik
7
Kavarna
1
Shabla
1
House
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this partly renovated house, on asphalt road in a nice …
3 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 62,990
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this recently built two storied house, located in a nic…
House
Krumovo, Bulgaria
284 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 77,000
Property situated in a picturesque village, some 23 km from Varna city and at about 25 km fr…
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
530 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 139,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in a very nice village close t…
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of l…
House
Dobrich, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 63,999
One-bedroom renovated house with big garden close to Dobrich IBG Real Estates is pleased …
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
3 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,999
Lovely Renovated 3 bed house with plot of land, 25 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estat…
2 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 41,500
2 Bedroom Renovated house near Kavarna, the beach and golf courses IBG Real Estates is pl…
2 room house
Kavarna, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 139,000
2-bed house with parking lot only 10 kilometers to the sea For sale is a house with …
4 room house
Albena Resort, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,900
Sea/Pool view House with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms just 5 min to the Beach. No maintenance …
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 148,000
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
Cheap rural house near Balchik and the sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this rema…
2 room house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Cheap renovated 2-Bed house, near Durankulak and the Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to…
2 room house
Avren, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,500
House with 2 bedrooms, 20 min to Varna IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this pro…
3 room house
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
185 m²
1 Floor
€ 178,101
ID 30485914Cost: 179,900 euro + 3% commission from the buyer Locality: Bliznaci village, tot…
3 room house
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
3 bath
225 m²
€ 288,000
5 room house
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
285 m²
3 Floor
€ 185,000
Residential building 3 floors, village Obrochische (Albena). Private residential building 3 …
5 room house
Topola, Bulgaria
410 m²
2 Floor
€ 490,050
A two-storey villa in the Marina Block at the elite Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort. Great offe…
