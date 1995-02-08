Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich

Residential properties for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Dobrich
89
Balchik
22
Kavarna
9
Shabla
2
Suvorovo
1
Valchi Dol
1
109 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Albena Resort, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Albena Resort, Bulgaria
300 m² 1 Floor
€ 525,280
ID 31077872Cost: 536,000 euroLocality: Albena, Izgrev localityTotal area: 300 sq.m. living a…
3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
2 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 42,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this partly renovated house, on asphalt road in a nice …
3 room housein General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 62,990
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 103,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this recently built two storied house, located in a nic…
Housein Krumovo, Bulgaria
House
Krumovo, Bulgaria
284 m² Number of floors 3
€ 77,000
Property situated in a picturesque village, some 23 km from Varna city and at about 25 km fr…
8 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
4 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 530 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
2 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 139,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in a very nice village close t…
4 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of l…
Housein Dobrich, Bulgaria
House
Dobrich, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 63,999
One-bedroom renovated house with big garden close to Dobrich IBG Real Estates is pleased …
3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
3 room housein General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,999
Lovely Renovated 3 bed house with plot of land, 25 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estat…
2 room housein General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 41,500
2 Bedroom Renovated house near Kavarna, the beach and golf courses IBG Real Estates is pl…
2 room apartmentin Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 48,990
Spacious 2- bedroom apartment with sea/pool view in Glarus complex, Kavarna We are please…
2 room apartmentin Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 48,990
2-bed bright apartment with sea/pool view in Glarus Complex, Kavarna IBG Real Estates is …
2 room housein Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 room house
Kavarna, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,000
2-bed house with parking lot only 10 kilometers to the sea For sale is a house with …
4 room housein Albena Resort, Bulgaria
4 room house
Albena Resort, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,900
Sea/Pool view House with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms just 5 min to the Beach. No maintenance …
3 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 148,000
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
2 room housein Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
Cheap rural house near Balchik and the sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this rema…
2 room housein Durankulak, Bulgaria
2 room house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Cheap renovated 2-Bed house, near Durankulak and the Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to…
2 room housein Avren, Bulgaria
2 room house
Avren, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,500
House with 2 bedrooms, 20 min to Varna IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this pro…
Apartmentin General Kolevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
General Kolevo, Bulgaria
€ 75,000
House in a quiet and peaceful village, 11 km from. Dobrich and 60 km from Varna and the air…
1 room apartmentin Trastikovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Trastikovo, Bulgaria
2 bath 105 m²
€ 97,000
3 room housein Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
185 m² 1 Floor
€ 178,101
ID 30485914Cost: 179,900 euro + 3% commission from the buyer Locality: Bliznaci village, tot…
Apartmentin Osenovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Osenovo, Bulgaria
48 m² 8 Floor
€ 68,432
Golden Sands is a unique resort, located among a large natural park and combining such healt…
Apartmentin Osenovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Osenovo, Bulgaria
118 m² 5 Floor
€ 154,500
We offer you consider in the suburbs of Varna. Two-bedroom apartment with an area of 118 m2 …
Apartmentin Osenovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Osenovo, Bulgaria
95 m² 8 Floor
€ 133,900
We offer you consider in the suburbs of Varna. One-bedroom apartment with an area of 95 m2 i…
Apartmentin Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
€ 57,500
Apartmentin Topola, Bulgaria
Apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
€ 99,000

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

