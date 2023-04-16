Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Sozopol
  5. Chernomorets
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
177 m² 4 Floor
€ 186,801
4 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
196 m² 4 Floor
€ 261,413
2 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² Number of floors 4
€ 93,500
¡An exclusive offer from our agency, a key in the office! The apartment is located in …
3 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
124 m² -1 Floor
€ 127,575
2 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
75 m² 4 Floor
€ 84,200
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
47 m²
€ 44,175
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
57 m²
€ 36,900
Комплекс расположен: •    в сердце красивого  и спокойного рыб…
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 67,000
Studio apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 35,000
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 58,000
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 49,500
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 99,220
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 77,900
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 95,000
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 75,784
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 67,433
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 44,000
Apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
€ 350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir