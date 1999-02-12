Bulgaria
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
Nesebar
58
Sveti Vlas
13
Sozopol
4
Pomorie
2
Aheloy
1
Burgas
1
Chernomorets
1
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
58 m²
2 Floor
€ 48,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor. The total area is 58.69 sq.m. It consists of a li…
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 62,132
3 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
150 m²
2 Floor
€ 179,448
ID30747896Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the complex Scarab Park 2, without a support feePrice…
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
93 m²
4 Floor
€ 109,000
ID 29839368 Exclusive three bedroom apartment in the Robinson Beach complex, .Robinson Beach…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
44 m²
1 Floor
€ 69,400
ID27755156One-bedroom apartment in the complex "Sweet Home 6", Sunny Beach, BulgariaPrice: 4…
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
€ 350,000
We represent an aristocratic two-level apartment. An excellent maintained building with on…
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
40 m²
6 Floor
€ 49,500
ID 30855546Studio in the complex Sweet Home-1Price: 50,000 eurosLocality: Sunny BeachRooms: …
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
70 m²
€ 59,900
1. Location If you are looking for a quiet place, away from the noise and the buzzling bi…
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
31 m²
2 Floor
€ 24,500
House
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
99 m²
12 Floor
€ 108,600
Venera Palace is an exclusive residential complex of apartments and townhouses in a unique n…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
5/11 Floor
€ 91,879
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool view in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Be…
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m²
3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria
with sea view
cheap
luxury
