  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
73
Pomorie
22
Sveti Vlas
19
Burgas
15
Sozopol
15
Kameno
8
Kableshkovo
5
Sredets
5
5 properties total found
3 room house in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
3 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
4 room house in Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 471 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Luxury house with sea / pool view and 4 bedrooms in Sozopolis holiday complex, Sozopol We…
4 room house in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 393 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Luxury Sea view house with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and own pool in Victoria Garden, Sarafovo Bur…
5 room house in Emona, Bulgaria
5 room house
Emona, Bulgaria
90 m² 2 Floor
€ 190,610
# 27954276 aboutWe offer a two-storey house in a quiet and picturesque location, 48 km away.…

