Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
75
Pomorie
24
Sveti Vlas
21
Sozopol
17
Burgas
16
Kameno
10
Sredets
6
Kableshkovo
5
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room housein Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Hit Properties offers wonderful family property located in the Vetren area of Burgas, just 1…

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir