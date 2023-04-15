Seaview Apartments for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Bulgaria
Nesebar
1100
Sveti Vlas
332
332
Pomorie
144
Sozopol
82
82
Burgas
70
70
Aheloy
40
40
Primorsko
35
35
Kameno
28
28
Chernomorets
18
18
Obzor
18
Tsarevo
11
11
Kiten
10
Sredets
5
5
Aitos
3
3
Aytos
3
3
Kableshkovo
3
3
Ahtopol
2
2
Balgarovo
1
1
78 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We are pleased to offer this furnished One-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor in the…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 73,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, located …
1 room apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 59,900
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in c…
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 165,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment locate…
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 64,000
We are pleased to offer for sale this fully furnished apartment with one bedroom locate…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 67,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious 1-bedroom apartment, located on the …
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 111,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
1 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floo…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 54,500
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with pool and sea view, Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For sale is…
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 78,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view in Victorio, Sveti Vlas, 150 m to the se…
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view, Villa Calabria, Sveti Vlas IBG Real …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Sea view Beachfront 1-Bedroom apartment in Arena 1, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is p…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 57,000
Sea View 1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates is o…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
2-BED, 2-BATH apartment with SEA and Pool View, Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estat…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 128,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 2 bedrooms in Marina View, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
5/11 Floor
€ 95,000
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool view in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Be…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 120,000
Sea view apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Dune Residence, Sunny Beach IBG Rea…
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
236 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 180,000
FIRST LINE Maisonette with 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 large balconies overlooking the sea in Sun Wav…
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 95,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 1 bedroom in Rich I Nessebar IBG Real Estates is pleased to …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 95,000
1-bedroom apartment with Sea View in Dolce Vita 2, VIP Zone in Sveti Vlas We are pleased …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 83,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and SEA view in Watermill/Vodenitsata, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 53,000
Sea view apartment with 1 bedroom in Rutland Beach 1, Ravda IBG Real Estate offers a one-…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 89,900
Sea View 1 Bedroom apartment in Etara 1, St Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
128 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 123,000
Sea view Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Admiral, Sveti Vlas, Dinevi Resort We are pleased t…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom and Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 99,000
Sea/pool view apartment with 1 bedroom in the prestigious Monastery 2, Sveti Vlas. 1st line …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
1st Line! Sea View 2 Bed apartment in Diamond aparthotel, Dinevi Resort IBG Real estate&n…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 77,000
Sea view 1-Bedroom apartment in Chateau Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, 50 m to the beach IBG Real …
