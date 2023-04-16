Houses for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room housein Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 room house
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 bath 98 m²
€ 120,000
3 room housein Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 182 m²
€ 248,000
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
3 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 65,000
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnishe…
Housein Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
180 m²
€ 216,000
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   T…
5 room housein Razlog, Bulgaria
5 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 550,000
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
2 room housein Iarlovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Iarlovo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 42,000
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents renovated, small house in pure and peacef…

