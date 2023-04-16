Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Blagoevgrad
16
Dobrinishte
11
Bansko
10
Razlog
4
Petrich
1
Sandanski
1
28 properties total found
2 room housein Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 room house
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 bath 98 m²
€ 120,000
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 24,500
Studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
28 m²
€ 25,990
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 40 m²
€ 31,500
Apartmentin Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
Apartment
Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
€ 49,500
Furnished apartment with fireplace and beautiful views of the mountains in Bansko, 700 mete…
1 room apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
1 bath 5 425 m²
€ 38,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
5 925 m²
€ 44,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
63 m² 2 Floor
€ 23,000
This well-presented, fully furnished, 64 sq.m, one bedroom apartment, is located in Mountain…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 24,500
This originally designed, unfurnished one bedroom apartment is located on the third floor in…
Apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
79 m² 4 Floor
€ 47,000
This beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment is located on the fourth floor of the Aspen…
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
74 m² 1 Floor
€ 37,000
We present you a one-bedroom apartment in the Downtown complex Ground floor with East facing…
Apartmentin Sandanski, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sandanski, Bulgaria
€ 82,000
Apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 930 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
56 m²
€ 41,850
Apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
64 m²
€ 43,100
Apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
96 m²
€ 75,412
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
2 714 m²
€ 294,000
Apartmentin Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dobrinishte, Bulgaria
116 m²
€ 120,000
3 room housein Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 182 m²
€ 248,000
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
1 room apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 38,000
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, f…
3 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 65,000
Two-storey house for sale in Bansko Castle Complex.   The house is stylishly furnishe…
3 room apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m²
€ 212,000
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this …
Housein Bansko, Bulgaria
House
Bansko, Bulgaria
180 m²
€ 216,000
Real estate agency "Square" starts the sale of luxury houses in Bansko.   T…
1 room apartmentin Razlog, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 65,000
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
3 room apartmentin Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 170,000
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique o…
5 room housein Razlog, Bulgaria
5 room house
Razlog, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 550,000
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
1 room apartmentin Bansko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 66,000
2 room housein Iarlovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Iarlovo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 42,000
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents renovated, small house in pure and peacef…

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
