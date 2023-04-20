Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Bankya

Residential properties for sale in Bankya, Bulgaria

1 property total found
3 room housein Bankya, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bankya, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 230,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir