  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Balchik

Property for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

7 properties total found
8 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
4 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 530 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
2 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 139,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in a very nice village close t…
4 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of l…
3 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
3 room house in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 148,000
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
Apartment in Tsarichino, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarichino, Bulgaria
117 m²
€ 55,000

