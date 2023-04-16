Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
4 room housein Aheloy, Bulgaria
4 room house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
123 m² 1 Floor
€ 250,000
ID 30099046For sale it is offered: House in a gated complex Vinyards Panorama "Meadows Villa…
2 room housein Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Tankovo, Bulgaria
3 bath 150 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Aheloy, Bulgaria
5 room house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
276 m² 4 Floor
€ 174,244
The house (Guest house) in Akheloye the 4th etazhachastny house 4-storeyed with 11 bedrooms …
