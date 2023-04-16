Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Pomorie
Aheloy
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
41 m²
2 Floor
€ 34,500
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th floor…
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
44 m²
2 Floor
€ 34,500
ID 31150272We offer a studio in a quiet picturesque place on the Black Sea coast, in a moder…
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 45,000
We are pleased to offer this one bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in co…
2 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
57 m²
4 Floor
€ 30,789
ID 310049941 bedroom apartment in Sunny Day 6 complexPrice: 31,100 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
56 m²
2 Floor
€ 34,650
ID 310017801 bedroom apartment in Sunny Day 6 complexPrice: 35,000 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
37 m²
2 Floor
€ 22,770
ID 30976116 Studio in complex Sani Day 6Price: 23,000 euro. Location: Sunny BeachRooms: 1Tot…
2 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
49 m²
3 Floor
€ 32,732
2 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
69 m²
2 Floor
€ 35,640
ID 30948684 1 bedroom apartment in complex Sani Day 6Price: 36,000 euro.Location: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 46,500
For sale is a spacious 2-bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in complex Sunny Day 6.…
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
64 m²
1 Floor
€ 44,055
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 49,500
1-bedroom apartment with Pool and Sea view in Vineyards SPA, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is p…
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 85,000
Pool view 2-bedroom apartment in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy. First line to the beach IBG …
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 43,500
Pool and Sea view 1-bedroom apartment in Vineyards SPA, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is p…
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 72,500
2-bedroom apartment with garden in Vineyards SPA, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
28 m²
2 Floor
€ 18,315
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
35 m²
€ 21,780
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
28 m²
2 Floor
€ 18,315
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
28 m²
1 Floor
€ 20,295
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
30 m²
1 Floor
€ 18,900
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
31 m²
1 Floor
€ 19,800
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
28 m²
4 Floor
€ 19,800
Apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
31 m²
2 Floor
€ 19,701
3 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
69 m²
4 Floor
€ 37,521
ID30403646Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Sunny Day complex 6Price: 37,900 eurosLocality: Sunny…
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
89 m²
1 Floor
€ 68,600
ID 30389236A large 3-room apartment on the 1st floor with two bathrooms and a terrace is off…
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
172 m²
6 Floor
€ 127,710
ID 30282168For sale it is offered: Huge two-bedroom apartment in the complex Mussel Grand Re…
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 39,900
Beautiful studios in a modern complex on the seafront Midia Grand Resort. Only 100 meters to…
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
84 m²
5 Floor
€ 51,777
#29811604 Duplex furnished in the complex „ Chateau Aheloy - 1 "Price: 52,300 euros Location…
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
164 m²
3 Floor
€ 88,110
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map