Penthouses for sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
51
44 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€654,678
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,71M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€746,333
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€841,729
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,24M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,37M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,87M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,58M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€753,215
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€542,448
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
€7,48M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
Triplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Belissíma cover of 527 m2, whic…
€2,43M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
Duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Great opportunity to reform, has…
€1,78M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex penthouse with view on the coast of Copacabana. The penthouse has 400m2. The firs…
€2,04M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent penthouse with swimming pool for sale in lagoa. Excellent coverage of 317m2 in …
€1,27M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 288 m²
Excellent duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. The penthouse has 288 …
€1,78M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex penthouse with 360 degree panoramic view and swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. B…
€2,43M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
This duplex is for rent or mobile or empty, or even for sale. This excellent duplex in th…
€1,44M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Penthouse triplex with a large terrace, located in Arpoador between Ipanema and Copacabana, …
€514,390
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This new duplex penthouse of 65 m2 was launched in 2021 in the BOSSA 107 project, specially …
€411,512
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury penthouse for sale in Leblon with 4 bedrooms, 3 suites, and 5 bathrooms. Property…
€1,66M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Beautiful penthouse that is located in the Lagoon, with 505 m2 that is divided into: 1st …
€1,22M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Penthouse duplex with 3 bedrooms for sale in Leblon with sea views and pool. The flat is …
€607,916
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Penthouse located on Avenida Borges de Medeiros. Duplex penthouse, 4 bedrooms b…
€1,87M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 378 m²
Nascimento 245 is a splendid complex of 5 apartments in the heart of Ipanema. Located a few …
€2,36M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
This splendid penthouse is located in the heart of Rio de Janeiro's safest and most dynamic …
€1,29M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 270 m²
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
€1,63M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 239 m²
Splendid penthouse in the heart of the beautiful and quiet district of Alto Leblon. It is lo…
€1,66M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 2
Launch in arpoador, investment opportunity or ready to live with the best view of Rio de Jan…
€5,60M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Beautiful rooftop for sale with 4 bedrooms in Leblon. The cover is well distributed, has …
€1,40M

