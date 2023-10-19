Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Brazil
  4. Rio de Janeiro

Residential properties for sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
213
176 properties total found
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Very close to Praia do Leblon on a coveted and highly valued street in Leblon, just a few me…
€1,22M
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
Renovated Luxury House in the Exclusive Condominium Jardim Pernambuco, the safest and most c…
€2,73M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Beautiful apartment completely renovated and decorated to a high standard with beautiful vie…
€555,537
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€659,111
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,73M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€751,387
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€847,429
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,39M
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
This charming 1940's house with sea view is built with its extensions on a sloping plot of 4…
€602,616
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,26M
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex apartment of 96 m2 located in the elegant building of the MARIAS project by the manuf…
€601,106
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€546,121
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€758,315
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,88M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury apartment for sale in Leblon. Property in contemporary style with balcony and view in…
€523,523
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,60M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Excellent renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is very …
€536,705
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beautiful refurbished apartment for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is well distributed an…
€790,934
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Rare investment opportunity! Apartment for sale in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms, a terrace and 2 …
€338,972
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The luxury apartment has 300 square meters, being the lounge with 120 square meters with sid…
€1,13M
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Excellent apartment for sale, with a unhealthy view of Copacabana beach The apartment has…
€847,429
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Excellent apartment for sale facing the sea of Ipanema. The apartment is very large, and …
€2,20M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Cozy apartment, located in Ipanema near General Osorio square. The apartment has 130 m2, …
€372,869
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Excellent apartment in a quiet street, with a gate and security camera in Ipanema. 140m2,…
€527,289
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 123 m²
Excellent renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is very …
€602,616
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
Triplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Belissíma cover of 527 m2, whic…
€2,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
Duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Great opportunity to reform, has…
€1,79M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Great renovated apartment with a view for sale in Ipanema. The apartment has 90 m2, is we…
€423,715
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale, with a side sea view. Renovated apartment, has 85 m2,…
€715,607
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
€7,53M

Property types in Rio de Janeiro

apartments
houses

Properties features in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

cheap
luxury
