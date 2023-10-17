UAE
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Brazil
Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
51
Rio de Janeiro
51
Penthouse
Clear all
44 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
108 m²
2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€654,678
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
6
500 m²
2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,71M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
385 m²
1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€746,333
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
170 m²
2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€841,729
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,24M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
400 m²
5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,37M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,87M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,58M
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1
2
136 m²
3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€753,215
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€542,448
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
7
900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
€7,48M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
527 m²
Triplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Belissíma cover of 527 m2, whic…
€2,43M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
296 m²
Duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Great opportunity to reform, has…
€1,78M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
4
400 m²
2
Duplex penthouse with view on the coast of Copacabana. The penthouse has 400m2. The firs…
€2,04M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
317 m²
3
Excellent penthouse with swimming pool for sale in lagoa. Excellent coverage of 317m2 in …
€1,27M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
288 m²
Excellent duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. The penthouse has 288 …
€1,78M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
5
340 m²
3
Triplex penthouse with 360 degree panoramic view and swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. B…
€2,43M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
480 m²
2
This duplex is for rent or mobile or empty, or even for sale. This excellent duplex in th…
€1,44M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
98 m²
3
Penthouse triplex with a large terrace, located in Arpoador between Ipanema and Copacabana, …
€514,390
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1
1
65 m²
This new duplex penthouse of 65 m2 was launched in 2021 in the BOSSA 107 project, specially …
€411,512
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
230 m²
2
Luxury penthouse for sale in Leblon with 4 bedrooms, 3 suites, and 5 bathrooms. Property…
€1,66M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
3
505 m²
Beautiful penthouse that is located in the Lagoon, with 505 m2 that is divided into: 1st …
€1,22M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
140 m²
Penthouse duplex with 3 bedrooms for sale in Leblon with sea views and pool. The flat is …
€607,916
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
495 m²
2
Spectacular Penthouse located on Avenida Borges de Medeiros. Duplex penthouse, 4 bedrooms b…
€1,87M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
378 m²
Nascimento 245 is a splendid complex of 5 apartments in the heart of Ipanema. Located a few …
€2,36M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
276 m²
3
This splendid penthouse is located in the heart of Rio de Janeiro's safest and most dynamic …
€1,29M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
7
270 m²
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
€1,63M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
4
239 m²
Splendid penthouse in the heart of the beautiful and quiet district of Alto Leblon. It is lo…
€1,66M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
7
533 m²
2
Launch in arpoador, investment opportunity or ready to live with the best view of Rio de Jan…
€5,60M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
260 m²
Beautiful rooftop for sale with 4 bedrooms in Leblon. The cover is well distributed, has …
€1,40M
Recommend
Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
cheap
luxury
