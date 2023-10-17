Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Brazil

5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
This charming 1940's house with sea view is built with its extensions on a sloping plot of 4…
€598,563
6 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 500 m²
Amazing mansion of 1500 m2, built in the 70's, there are 3 floors connected by an elevator. …
€1,01M
4 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Nice house of 244 m2, with 4 bedrooms including 2 suites, terrace with swimming pool in São …
€935,255
Villa Villa with terrace, with yard, with sauna in Barra da Estiva, Brazil
Villa Villa with terrace, with yard, with sauna
Barra da Estiva, Brazil
Area 1 088 m²
Brazil.Barra do Kunha (Barra Do Cunhaú)   VIP-ville at the equator Villa on the Atlantic Oce…
€3,70M

Properties features in Brazil

cheap
luxury
